2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 6 Easton Gibbs, LB, Wyoming

Another elite linebacker

Preseason player of the year

No. 6 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is our staff pick for defensive player of the year in Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs. While he is Mountain West Wire’s pick selection for player of the year, he is not the highest defender on this list.

Gibbs will be the leader for arguably the best defense in the conference. His career numbers are good and could get gaudy for 2023. Coming into this season he has 18.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

The expectations from Gibbs this year are sky high as he is trying to make a name for the NFL Draft and with a good year has the potential to be drafted, if he were to give up his final year of eligibility.