2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 5 Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State

The top QB in the league

Preseason player of the year on offense

No. 5 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is our staff pick for offensive player of the year in San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

There are other offensive players ahead of Cordeiro but sometimes experience and being a good quarterback can lead to earning accolades.

The experience is huge for the former Hawaii and current San Jose State quarterback. Cordeiro had 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions and 3,251 yards. The yards and touchdowns were the most and the six picks were tied for the best among starting quarterbacks.

This 2023 year is his final one to make a case for inclusion in the NFL next year.