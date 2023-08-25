2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 4 Jack Howell, S, Colorado State

Howell is the highest ranked defender

Is this the best defender?

No. 4 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Colorado State safety Jack Howell. Voting is funny sometimes because Howell was not the defensive player of the year by our staff. Howell was a first-team selection and considered the best secondary player in the league.

Being the best defensive player by being in the defensive backfield is very difficult because teams can just throw away from you to take the player out of the game.

His stats were solid with three interceptions which is really good and Howell also can get to the backfield with three sacks as well. Numbers aren’t everything but opposing quarterbacks do not want to throw to his part of the field.