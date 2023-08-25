2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 3 George Holani, RB, Boise State

The best running back in the league

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss and @MWCwire

Stay healthy and no one is better

No. 3 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Boise State running back George Holani. The one thing about Holani over the years that when he is healthy then the Broncos running back is one of the best in the conference. When he is not a full-go then Holani is just a mortal running back.

The offensive line has also been an issue with Boise State with shuffling due to injuries and poor play. If that unit gels then Holani can be one of the best backs in the country.

This past year he rushed for 1,157 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. Holani can also catch the ball with three touchdowns on 24 catches.

If Boise State can win the conference title then Holani has a real chance to be the Mountain West player of the year.

OH MY WHAT A RUN GEORGE HOLANI THE @BroncoSportsFB RB TAKES IT 49 YARDS FOR THE SCORE pic.twitter.com/2rOHVBtmXe — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 13, 2022