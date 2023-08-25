2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 2 Taylen Green, QB, Boise State

This is an upside pick

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss and @MWCwire

A year to get better will go a long way

No. 2 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Boise State quarterback Taylen Green. This pick has a lot to do with upside for the Bronco QB.

Green came in as the full-time starter after the UTEP loss last year and looked good in the promotion. He was basically learning on the job but that game experience coupled with a full spring and offseason should help Green take a giant step.

Green is getting a lot of hype of not just maybe being the best in the Mountain West but the best in the Group of Five. He has the legs to make plays too with rushing yards or can expand plays,

91 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR TAYLEN GREEN. pic.twitter.com/8pGOtM51v5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 25, 2022