2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 12 Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Another Falcons defensive back

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss and @MWCwire

Watch out for the Falcons secondary

No. 12 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Air Force falcon safety Trey Taylor. As others in this list within the top 15, Taylor is a first-team selection by the media and our staff placed him on the second-team.

The Falcons are the only team within this countdown to have two players from the same team that are inside the top 20 at the defensive back position.

Taylor was all over the field with 69 tackles, two interceptions, and was a force in the backfield with 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He is capable of stepping up and assist in that rush defense as well as take on any wide receiver in the league with his six passes defended.