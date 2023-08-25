2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 11 John Lee Eldridge III, RB, Air Force

The next great Falcons back?

JLEIII is gonna be good

No. 11 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III. He gets his chance to be the guy running the ball for this Falcons run-option offense taking over an even bigger role from Brad Roberts.

Eldridge is expected to be one of the best backs in the league. He was named to a first-team selection by the media as well as by our staff.

He carried the ball just 99 times but he made it all worth it with his 766 yards which came out to 7.7 yards per carry. Keeping that production up will be difficult and nearly impossible on a yards per carry basis but expect him to easily surpass 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III just proposed to his girlfriend, Shanice, after a win over Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl. pic.twitter.com/oWjaLjNWl4 — Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) December 23, 2022