2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 10 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

A huge leap expected?

An RB2 makes the top 10?

No. 10 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown Boise State backup running back Ashton Jeanty. Calling him a backup seems disingenuous. However, the Boise State running back group is loaded with George Holani leading the way.

Jeanty has the skill and talent to be one of the best in the conference. He will get his touches and likely be on the field a lot alongside Holani to help this Broncos offense.

Jeanty made our second-team preseason list and cracking first-team honors is not out of the question but it will be very difficult.

As a backup he had seven touchdowns and 821 yards for Boise State. Cracking 1,000 yards seems very doable.

Ashton Jeanty scores his second touchdown of the spring game on a 20-yard rush! Jeanty has dominated thus far. pic.twitter.com/XSEGeE9A90 — Bronco Nation News (@BNNBroncoNation) April 8, 2023