2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 1 Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Best WR in the country?

Horton is a stud

No. 1 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is the wide receiver from Colorado State in Tory Horton. Horton falls in line of the many wide receivers to come through Fort Collins.

He is up for the nation’s best receiver and has a legitimate shot at getting the award if he Horton has a special season. Horton was at Nevada before and played with Carson Strong slinging him the ball, and last year was with freshman Clay Millen with the Rams.

If Millen and the offensive line can take the next step then this Rams offense will be dynamic with Horton catching all sorts of deep balls.

This past year he averaged 15.9 yards per catch, had 1,131 yards and eight scores. This was on a team that won just 3-9 in 2022.

His route running and speed will make him hard to stop against any cornerback that tries to match up with him one-on-one.

It will take a more than special season to be offensive player of the year, because the quarterback throwing the ball gets most of the credit. Horton has a shot to do it if he can put up crazy numbers, and Colorado State needs to get a bowl game at the very least.

What a route and catch from Tory Horton 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uiyDcyPBQu — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 13, 2022

Oh yeah, he returns kicks as well.