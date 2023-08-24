Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: Game Preview, How To Watch, Stream, Odds

Warriors travel to the SEC

Can’t be worse than last year.

On August 8th the town of Lahaina, Maui was destroyed by the most devastating and deadly wildfire in American history. As of today there have been 115 confirmed deaths with over 1000 people still unaccounted for. The typical jovial island vibes have been replaced with a heavy feeling of sorrow, frustration and at times helplessness.

We’ve seen the rest of the state rally, show the true meaning of Aloha and come together to help the West Maui community. It is an inspiring and beautiful result of a terrible disaster but there is still so much that needs to be done. We have our rivalries here in the Mountain West, but I would consider us friendly rivals and this is bigger than football.

If you find it in your heart to help the people of Maui, here are some links to trusted fundraising efforts that will actually get the funds into the hands of the people who need it the most. Mahalo for your consideration. #KeepLahainaLandsInLahainaHands

You can donate to Maui Strong or the Hawaiian Way Fund

You can also donate directly to families affected through this verified instagram @Lahaina_Ohana_Venmo or donate to Ilima-Lei McFarlane’s (Bellator MMA fighter) foundation @ilimanator

Last season, the Vanderbilt Commodores rolled into Manoa and spoiled the debut of Head Coach Timmy Chang on their way to a dominant 63-10 victory. This year, the Warriors hit the road and head to Nashville to open the 2023 season. The Bows look to improve on a 3-10 season and one bright spot to the 2022 record is that four of the losses were one score games.

A couple more third downs converted, a few less tackles missed and maybe a couple more games go their way. The Warriors return an experienced and aggressive defense, but the buzz around town is the return of the Run and Shoot offense. There aren’t too many people on this planet that know this offense better than Coach Chang and he’ll be calling the plays this season. I expect the offense to take a big step forward.

GAME INFO

Game: Hawaii at Vanderbilt

Where: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California

TV: SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Fubo TV with a free trial

Radio: Hawaii ESPN 1420

Series record: 1-0 Vanderbilt Leads

Game Notes: Hawaii | Vanderbilt

Odds: Vanderbuilt -17

Vanderbilt Offense vs Hawaii Defense

In last year’s season opening blowout, it was the Mike Wright show leading the Commodores offensive attack. The Quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for 163 yards and two more scores on the ground. Wright has since transferred to Mississippi State after losing the job midseason to AJ Swann. Swann took the reins of the offense last season and ended the year with 1274 yards, 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions with a 58% completion percentage. Although he went 1-7 as a starter, it is important to note that four of those losses were against top ten teams (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss).

Swann is not the runner that Wright was, but the strength of this year’s Commodore offense will be the passing game. Senior wide receiver Will Sheppard is poised to have a huge year after a breakout junior year where he posted 60 catches, 776 yards and 9 touchdowns. Reports say he’s been unguardable throughout camp.

He’ll be complemented out wide by Junior Quincy Skinner Jr. and speedy sophomore Jayden McGowan will start in the slot. Both have starting experience and showed enough flashes where the position group as a whole is seen as the strength of the team. Last year’s starting running back Ray Davis transferred to Kentucky after a solid year and it seems like the Commodores will take a committee approach to replacing him.

Patrick Smith, who had a promising freshman season in 2021 before being suspended for four games during the 2022 season is listed as the starter, but Chase Gillespie and Sedrick Alexander should also see touches. The Commodores return four out of five starters on an improving offensive line. One thing that stands out about them is their SEC size. The Warriors also have Stanford and Oregon on the schedule so this will be the first test to see how they will handle the physicality of the Power 5 up front.