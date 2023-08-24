PODCAST: Week 0 Mountain West Football Preview

Football is back!

Week 0 is here

Jeremy is going solo to preview the three Mountain West games this week. There is Ohio traveling to San Diego State, Hawaii going way East to face Vanderbilt, and San Jose State traveling down the coast to face USC.

This will be a tough week for the conference, especially with the USC and Vanderbilt games. Both have high double-digit betting lines. One seems more likely to cover than not. Then there is going to be a sneaky good game with the Aztecs about a field goal favorite over the Bobcats.

It is Week 0 and football is back!!

