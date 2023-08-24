2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 17 Cam Stone, CB, Hawaii

Wyoming to Hawaii for Stone

Transfer within the league

The countdown rolls on with a transfer within the conference is defensive back Cam Stone who transferred from Wyoming to Hawaii. He clocks in at No. 17 in our Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown.

The conference has a lot of good defenders and in this list Stone is the third-straight defensive back and deservedly so. He leaves an elite defense in Wyoming to go Hawaii, and who could blame someone just from a lifestyle standpoint.

Stone is going to be a big reason if the Warriors are going to make some noise and help up the Hawaii defense. Last year, he played a key part in Laramie with a pair of interceptions, defended 12 passes with 10 break ups.

Stone did make the media first-team list as well as on our staff’s first-team.