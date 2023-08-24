2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 16 Cody Moon, LB, SDSU

New Mexico to San Diego State

Transfer within the league

No. 16 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is new San Diego State linebacker Cody Moon. Moon was with New Mexico last year but decided to move within the league to help anchor a really good defense at San Diego State.

This change of scenario should help Moon get more exposure compared to playing for a New Mexico team that has struggled for years.

Playing for San Diego State could also allow him to blow up even more by not being the primary focus of a defense, despite him likely being one of the top player, if not the best for San Diego State.

Moon did make the media first-team list as well as on our staff’s first-team.