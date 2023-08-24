2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 15 Clay Millen, QB, Colorado State

Can the sophomore take the next step?

Can he be protected?

No. 15 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is sophomore quarterback Clay Millen has the potential to be a really good quarterback. Despite an offensive line that was not great at protecting him by allowing 53 sacks.

Despite those hits and hurries, Millen completed 72.2% of his passes which led the Mountain West this past year. He also was second in yards per attempt at 8.2.

It does help he has one of the best wide receivers in the country in Tory Horton to haul in those catches.

Having one year of experience and being exposed to so much pressure, one can only imagine the leap he will make in Year 2 when things should slow down and be protected by a better offensive line.