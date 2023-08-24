2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 14 Levelle Bailey, LB, Fresno State

Bailey is a star for Fresno State

First-teamer

No. 14 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Fresno State linebacker Levelle Bailey. While the Bulldogs and head coach Jeff Tedford are known for the offense, this year’s Fresno State defense could be the leader for this team.

One of the stars is Bailey who made our staff’s all-conference first-team due to his play last year and his consistency during his career. In his freshman year he had six sacks and since then has had 15 in 33 games and this preseason was named to the Bednarik watch list which goes to the nation’s top linebacker in the country.

Linebacker is very deep and Bailey is the sixth linebacker on our top 50 list to date.