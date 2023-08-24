2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 13 Mohamed Kamara, DE, Colorado State

A Ram defender?

First-teamer from CSU

No. 13 on the Mountain West Wire top 50 player countdown is Colorado State defensive end Mohamed Kamara. At this point in the countdown, nearly every player is either a first-team selection or will be in contention for one at the end of the season.

This Rams defender is not yet the highest from Colorado State in our top 50 lists, but he is the second-highest ranked down lineman on the list.

Kamara makes plays aggressive and is always camping out in opponents backfield with 16 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He is a legitimate defensive player of the year candidate. The only thing holding him back is the win totals for the Rams this year.