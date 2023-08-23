San Diego State vs. Ohio: Game Preview, How To Watch, Stream, Odds

The college football season is finally here with the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the Ohio Bobcats of the MAC conference in Week 0.

Ohio and San Diego State have played once before in the 2018 Frisco Bowl when the Bobcats shut out the Aztecs 27-0. Both head coaches have changed since, but a handful of players remain on both rosters.

Game: Ohio at San Diego State

Where: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California

TV: FS1, 6 p.m. ET

Streaming: Fox Sports Go or Fubo TV with a free trial

Radio: San Diego Sports 760

Series record: 1-0 Ohio Leads

Websites: goaztecs.com | ohiobobcats.com

Game Notes: San Diego State | Ohio

Odds: San Diego State -2.5

Players to Watch

Jalen Mayden

Mayden came on strong last year as quarterback for the Aztecs. He threw for 2.030 yards, 12 touchdowns, and ten interceptions last year for San Diego State. Mayden is athletic and rushed for 231 yards last season, along with three touchdowns. With Ryan Lindley as offensive coordinator, Mayden should be ready to take the next step.

Cody Moon

Moon was a transfer from New Mexico last season; he had 105 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks. Moon brings toughness and a good football IQ to the San Deigo State defense. He is also a quick runner who will help the Aztecs’ linebacker core.

Kurtis Rourke

Rourke led the Ohio offense to 31.8 points per game last year. Rourke won MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors last season, despite an ACL injury in November that ended his season after 11 games. He was the MAC’s leading passer at the time of the injury, as he threw for 25 touchdowns, 3,257 yards, and completed 69% of his passes. Rourke is also a dual threat, as he rushed for four touchdowns and compiled 245 rushing yards.

Keys to the Game

The Aztecs’ defensive line needs to play well

Along with Rourke, Ohio possesses a good rushing attack with reigning MAC Freshman of the Year in Sieh Bangura, who ranked fourth in the conference in rushing yards (1,078) and third in rushing touchdowns (13) in his first season. When you’re against a team that can run and pass well, your defensive line must show up and dominate in the trenches.

Newcomer Samuela Tuihalamaka, a defensive tackle, must lead the defensive line and get penetration in the Ohio backfield to slow down the Bobcats’ offense. The best way to beat a good offense is to pressure the quarterback and stop the run.

Run the ball

When you go against a team with a high-scoring offense, you must run the ball well to keep that offense off the field. With three returning offensive linemen, San Diego State must run the ball successfully. Several options earned a handful of carries in 2022, including Kenan Christon (71 rushes, 261 yards), Jaylon Armstead (52 rushes, 213 yards), and Cam Davis (46 rushes, 151 yards).

Play-action passing

If San Deigo State can run the ball well, it will open up the play-action passing attack. But the Aztecs ranked 116th in the nation in passing yards last season under Ryan Lindley as offensive coordinator; look for that number to go up, especially in Week 0. Mayden will have a chance to make plays down the field with his arm, and San Diego State must hit those big plays.

The game will be back and forth game, but San Diego State’s defense will get a couple of key stops, and Mayden will be able to make plays with his legs and arm to give the Aztecs a narrow victory.

San Diego State 31, Ohio 27