2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #No. 19 Camby Goff, S, Air Force

A Falcon DB makes the top 20

How many INT’s for Goff this year?

The countdown rolls on with Air Force defensive back Camby Goff who is No. 19 on our Mountain West Wire Top 50 countdown.

Goff is a playmaker and one of the best safeties not just in the Mountain West but one of the better ones in college football. He made our first-team All-Mountain West selection, and is the leader of what should be a really good Falcons defense this fall.

Within the conference he was second in passes defended with 12, fifth in pass break ups with nine, and had three interceptions. One of those take aways came in the game-winning play against Army to claim the Commander-In-Chief award.

If he can take another step forward and become a ballhawk safety then look out for this Air Force defense and the team on the whole as it could possibly be a team that contends for the conference title.