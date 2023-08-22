Colorado State Football: RB Avery Morrow Is Eligible To Play

The Rams backfield gets a boost

How will Morrow’s return impact the Rams?

Colorado State running back Avery Morrow has been cleared to play in games this fall for the Rams according to Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan. Morrow had been suspended from the team following a January arrest for assault.

“Following a six-month team suspension and completion of university requirements through the student conduct process, Avery Morrow is permitted to return to student activities, including those with the football program. We will not comment on pending legal matters, and his team status will be reviewed at the resolution of those proceedings,” read a joint statement Tuesday from Colorado State University and athletic department.

Morrow was originally charged with a misdemeanor, but the charge was later escalted to second-degree assault after the injuries sustained by the victim were determined to be a serious bodily injury. Second-degree assault is a Class 4 felony charge, which carries a potential prison term of two to six years. Morrow’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 28th after the conclusion of the Rams regular season.

Morrow was the Rams leading rusher last year. He finished the season with 834 yards and four touchdowns on 173 carries. Morrow also added 63 yards on 18 receptions.

Morrow is expected to be part of a two headed monster in the backfield for the Rams with North Dakota State transfer Kobe Johnson. The Rams kick off the 2023 season on September 2nd at 5pm MT on CBS Sports as they host the Washington State Cougars.