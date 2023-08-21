SDSU Football: A Closer Look At The Ohio Bobcats

The Bobcats wrapped ’22 as MAC Championship runners-up, and the season opener will be an indicator for the Aztecs’ 2023 season.

It remains to be seen if Bobcats superstar quarterback Kurtis Rourke is 100% after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Bobcats coach Tim Albin enters 2023 with major momentum and a Heisman dark horse rebounding from a season-ending injury.

The Bobcats completed the 2022 season with a 10-4 record, going 7-1 in the MAC conference. After a rocky start, Ohio went on a run, winning seven of their final eight games, losing only to Toledo in the MAC Championship, before beating Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.

The Bobcats carry tons of talent over from last season, and they’ll be gunning to take the top spot in the MAC this season after nearly dethroning Toledo last season. But, in pursuit of 2023 glory, they first have to get through the SDSU Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

BOBCATS OFFENSE

Ohio’s offense is formidable. It is unknown whether 6’5″ 230 lb. MAC Offensive Player Of The Year, quarterback Kurtis Rourke is 100% healthy after suffering a torn ACL late last season. Rourke recorded 244 passes for over 3256 yards and 25 touchdowns and completed over 69% of his passes.

Rourke achieved his stats despite missing Ohio’s final three games.

Junior CJ Harris then stepped up and carried his team through two victories in three remaining matches, including their bowl win. The Bobcats trust Harris, but a 100% healthy Rourke is NFL caliber.

Wide receiver Sam Wiglusz led Ohio with 74 completions and 11 touchdowns during 2022. The Bobcats have depth in receivers.

The Bobcats have major tailback talent including Sieh Bangura, who registered 1078 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. O’Shaan Allison returns from the DL for all of 2022 after sustaining a shoulder injury. Additional backs are in the lineup ready to go.

If Rourke is 100% the Aztecs have a serious battle on their hands.

It’s notable that Kurtis Rourke is the younger brother of Nathan Rourke who led the Bobcats to a monstrous 27-0 shutout at the 2018 Frisco Bowl, the first match between SDSU and Ohio, and one Aztecs fans will not forget.

BOBCATS DEFENSE

During their first six games last season, the Bobcats defense allowed 561 yards per game. During the final eight games they didn’t allow more than 390. This is another indicator that the Bobcats have found their way.

The Bobcats picked up senior Walter Reynolds, as safety out of the transfer portal. Reynolds had 175 stops with ten pics and 30 pass deflections in his four years in a Holy Cross uniform. Holy Cross is FCS, but he may prove menacing. Cornerback Torrie Cox will be menacing for Aztecs receivers. Cox is top MAC talent, having made 52 tackles, including three tackles for loss last season. He broke up six passes with three interceptions. If the Aztecs pass, Cox is a major turnover threat.

Linebacker Keye Thompson lead the Bobcats in 2022 with 96 tackles, including 45 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Thompson had one interception, two fumble recoveries, three pass breakups as well. Edge rusher Vonnie Watkins finished the 2022 season with 46 tackles including 19 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Thompson and Watkins are considered top MAC talent.

BOBCATS SPECIAL TEAMS

MAC star kicker Nathan Vakos just transferred to Wisconsin, and that’s a big blow. Vakos is a Lou Groza contender, so his transfer really hurts. Freshman kicker Gianni Spetic is expected to succeed Vakos as kicker.

NOTABLE STATS

Last season the Bobcats were 1-4 when allowing opponents more than five yards per carry, and 9-0 when allowing less than five. If SDSU’s talented tailbacks do their job, it will help the Aztecs big time.

PREDICTION

The Bobcats will be menacing for the Aztecs, but the rising MAC talent will encounter an opponent at Snapdragon Stadium who found a way to defeat Toledo without a competent quarterback. With home field advantage the Aztecs will grind out a nail-biting win after a four-quarter slugfest.

Final Score: SDSU 28, Ohio 24