PODCAST: 2023 Mountain West Football Mega Preview

Air Force

August 21, 2023

By , and |

Hot takes and over/unders

Just a few wins seems likely

Jeremy is back with Josh and Brandon give a big season preview of the Mountain West season that is upcoming this week. There are bold predictions and over/unders for each Mountain West team.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher RadioTuneInSpotifyiTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

