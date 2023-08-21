PODCAST: 2023 Mountain West Football Mega Preview
Hot takes and over/unders
Contact/Follow @MWCwire
Just a few wins seems likely
Jeremy is back with Josh and Brandon give a big season preview of the Mountain West season that is upcoming this week. There are bold predictions and over/unders for each Mountain West team.
You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!