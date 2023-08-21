2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #20, DeVonne Harris, DE, Wyoming

What is the ceiling of Harris

No. 20 on our Mountain West Wire top 50 players for this year is one of many Wyoming defenders in junior DeVonne Harris. Harris is the fifth defender so far from the Cowboys on this list and made our first-team all-conference team as well as first-team by the media.

Harris is one of the anchors of this Cowboys defense that should be the best in the Mountain West, and a top 25 nationally. His skill set is getting after the quarterback and the backfield.

In 2022, he was finally able to play a full season and he had eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Prior to that year, Harris only played in eight games with zero little production. Last season, truly was a break out year and with that experience and production under his belt, perhaps he has a darkhorse shot to be the Mountain West defensive player of the year.