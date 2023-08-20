2023 Mountain West Bowl Projections

First look at the postseason

Is there going to be a New Year’s Six game?

The college football season is just around the corner and now is a great time to predict the bowl matchups for the Mountain West teams.

The best option is making the College Football Playoff or making it as the Group of Five representative for a New Year’s Six bid which goes to the highest ranked champion from these five conferences.

The Mountain West has five guaranteed bowl tie-ins, an alternate bowl game, and this year there are four at-large bowl games that are against a Group of Five team.

Basically, if a team from this league gets to bowl eligibility they will go to a bowl game.

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

