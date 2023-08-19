Nevada Football: First Look at the Kansas Jayhawks

The Wolf Pack will take on resurgent Kansas during non-conference play this year. Here’s a first look at the Jayhawks.

Can the Pack take down another Power 5 foe at Mackay?

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Conference: Big 12

Series History: This will be the first meeting between Nevada and Kansas.

2022 Record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Head Coach: Lance Leipold (third year; 8-17 at Kansas, 154-56 overall). Leipold first built a reputation as a winner at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won six national championships in eight years, and it didn’t take him a ton of time to do the same at Buffalo, where he led the Bulls to three straight bowl games, and Kansas, which went bowling last year for the first time since 2008.

That came on the strength of a surge in the first half of last season. The Jayhawks began 5-0, including victories over Duke and Iowa State, though injuries set them back in the second half with close losses to TCU, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Arkansas. There’s no doubt Kansas is in a much better spot than they’ve been in a long time, though, as they return more production from 2022 than any other team in the country and look to compete in a wide-open Big 12.

Key Players

Jalon Daniels, QB

The Jayhawks return 10 starters on offense from last season and one of the main contributors from last season is quarterback Jaylon Daniels.

Daniels was incredible for the Jayhawks in 2022 as he completed 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns. Daniels also ran for 419 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns last season. In the Liberty Bowl last season, Daniels threw a school record 544 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-53 three overtime loss to Arkansas.

Daniels and his stellar 2022 season earned him second team All-Big 12 honors. During Big 12 Media Days in July, the media voted Daniels as preseason 2023 Offensive Player of the Year. High marks for Daniels who has made himself a key component of the Kansas offense.

Pre-injury Jalon Daniels was one of the most electric players in CFB last season Darkhorse Heisman candidate?👀 pic.twitter.com/bxhDcZkzW3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 8, 2023

Devin Neal, RB

Neal led the Jayhawks in rushing yards in 2022 after taking over for the injured Daniel Hishaw Jr.,. Neal rushed for 1,090 yards and rushed for nine touchdowns while averaging a little over six yards per carry.

Neal took over the Neal is a tough physical running back who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs in at 210 pounds. Neal will be a hard running back for opposing defenders to bring down.

With Neal and the returning Hishaw Jr. splitting carries to go along with Daniels rushing threat, the Kansas rushing attack is in great shape in 2023.

Cobee Bryant, CB

Bryant, a 6-foot, 170 lbs cornerback from Evergreen, Alabama, is one of the top cornerbacks in the the Big XII conference. In 2022, Bryant led the team in interceptions with three interceptions while recording 38 tackles as well.

One of Bryant’s three interceptions he returned for a pick six against West Virginia last season which helped Kansas defeat the Mountaineers in overtime last season.

COBEE BRYANT PICK-SIX TO WIN IT IN MORGANTOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/PRzuFLtdNN — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022

Mike Novitsky, C

Novitsky is the main player on the offensive line for the Jayhawks. The Jayhawks had one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12 in 2022 and Novitsky, the former Buffalo transfer, was the reason for it.

Novitsky was rehabbing from surgery on his hand during the spring but is ready to play in the fall and lead the Jayhawk offense in 2023.

Kenny Logan, S

Logan is the safety for the Jayhawks and is a tackling machine. Logan has led the team in tackles in each of the last three seasons for Kansas. In 2022, Logan recorded 106 tackles (72 solo) to go along with recording two interceptions.

Logan’s play in the secondary along with Cobee Bryant will be much needed for the Kansas defense in 2023.

Overview:

Offense

Kansas offense returns the most offensive production than anyone in the nation. The Jayhawks return 10 starters on the offensive side of the ball and that was an offense that averaged 438.6 yards and 35.6 points per game last season.

With Jaylon Daniels at QB and the two headed running backs of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr, the Kansas skills position players look to continue their stellar play in 2023.

The offensive line is returning four of their starters from last season and brought in transfers Logan Brown (Wisconsin) and Spencer Lovell (California) to add to their depth.

Defense

On defense, the Jayhawks have some issues they need to address if they are going to continue to trend upward. The Jawhawks gave up 35.6 points per game last season which placed them 124th nationally in that category.

Kansas does have a strength in their secondary with players like Kenny Logan and Cobee Bryant anchoring that group. But Kansas has to replace four starters on the defensive line from last season. The Jayhawks do return Jereme Robinson who recorded 8.5 tackles for loss in 2022 and Tommy Dunn Jr., could get plenty of playing time at the defensive line.

Kansas did land some depth pieces on the defensive line through the transfer portal to help them out. Austin Booker (Minnesota), Devin Phillips (Colorado State) and Patrick Joyner Jr., (Utah State) could get on the defensive line rotation for the Jayhawks this season.

Early Prediction

Kansas 28 Nevada 20

I think Nevada’s defense can corral the Jayhawks offense for a little while. However, the Kansas offensive is just too good and the Wolf Pack offense can’t score enough points to keep up. It’ll be close but Kansas will defeat Nevada.