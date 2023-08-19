2023 Mountain West Win Projections

How many wins will each team win?

Projecting the entire Mountain West season

The Mountain West season gets going in Week 0 and that means all of the predictions from Jeremy and Matt are locked in stone. The two have previewed every team through the Summer on the podcast (go listen) and now it is time to show off their win projection totals for the year.

We will revisit these at the end of the season so there can be some gloating or eating crow based off of these picks.

Matt’s Picks

Click the image to check out all of Matt’s picks. His title game based on records is Fresno State hosting Boise State. The Broncos get into the title game with a tie-breaker over Wyoming with a head-to-head win.

Jeremy’s Picks

Air Force (9-3)

Robert Morris W Sam Houston State W Utah State W @ San Jose State L San Diego State L Wyoming W @ Navy W @ Colorado State W Army W @ Hawaii W UNLV W @ Boise State L

Boise State (10-2)

@ Washignton L UCF W North Dakota W @ San Diego State L @ Memphis W San Jose State W @ Colorado State W Wyoming W @ Fresno State W New Mexico W @ Utah State W Air Force W

Colorado State (6-6)

Washington State L @ Colorado W @ Middle Tennessee State L Utah Tech W @ Utah State W Boise State L @ UNLV L Air Force L @ Wyoming W San Diego State L Nevada W @ Hawaii W

Fresno State (11-1)

@ Purdue W Eastern Washington W @ Arizona State W Kent State W Nevada W @ Wyoming W @ Utah State W UNLV W Boise State L @ San Jose State W New Mexico W @ San Diego State W

Hawaii (5-8)

@ Vanderbilt L Stanford W Albany W @ Oregon L New Mexico State W @ UNLV L San Diego State L @ New Mexico W SJSU L @ Nevada W Air Force L @ Wyoming L Colorado state L

Nevada (2-10)

@ USC L Idaho W Kansas L @ Texas State W @ Fresno State L UNLV L @ San Diego State L New Mexico L Hawaii L @ Utah State L @ Colorado State L Wyoming L

New Mexico (5-7)

@ Texas A&M L Tennessee Tech W New Mexico State W @ UMASS W @ Wyoming L San Jose State L Hawaii W @ Nevada W UNLV L @ Boise State L @ Fresno State L Utah State L

San Jose State (7-5)

@ USC L Oregon State L Cal Poly W @ Toledo L Air Force W @ Boise State$p L @ New Mexico W Utah State W @ Hawaii W Fresno State L San Diego State W @ UNLV W

San Diego State (7-5)

Ohio L Idaho State W UCLA L @ Oregon State L Boise State W @ Air Force W @ Hawaii W Nevada W Utah State W @ Colorado State W @ San Jose State L Fresno State L

UNLV (6-6)

Bryant W @ Michigan L Vanderbilt L @ UTEP W Hawaii W @ Nevada W Colorado State W @ Fresno State L @ New Mexico W Wyoming L @ Air Force L SJSU L

Utah State (5-7)

@ Iowa L Idaho state W @ Air Force L James Madisan W @ UConn W Colorado State L Fresno State L @ SJSU L @ SDSU L Nevada W Boise State L @ New Mexico W

Wyoming (7-5)

Texas Tech L Portland State W @ Texas L Appalachian State W New Mexico W Fresno State L @ Air Force L @ Boise State L Colorado State W @ UNLV W Hawaii W @ Nevada W

Jeremy’s title game is Boise State vs. Fresno State in a rematch which by his record has the Broncos hosting the championship game.