Why FairPlay Is Redefining the Online Betting Space in India

The online betting industry is developing rapidly, and in order to successfully withstand competition, operators must comply with trends. These trends relate to many aspects: ensuring the availability of the company’s services on pocket gadgets, the use of modern technologies, providing new ways to conduct transactions, etc. But, most importantly, it is, of course, attentive to the wishes and preferences of customers.

One of the leaders of the Indian online betting market is FairPlay. The very name of this brand shows its desire to work legally and fairly. It is not surprising that many local punters have already made a choice in favor of this platform. Let’s look into the details of why this happened.

Legality of FairPlay

If you want to try your luck betting or playing casino games, you should pick a legal operator. Such a company complies with local legislation, operates according to international standards and has a valid license. A good example is FairPlay. This brand provides gambling and betting services in India in strict accordance with local laws. It also has a Curacao license (No 365/JAZ), which means that the regulator oversees its activities and compliance with obligations to players. Thus, Indian punters should not be afraid that they will be deceived.

Payment Transactions

The ability to conduct comfortable and secure transactions on a betting/gambling platform is a guarantee that the operator must give to its clients. If we are talking about FairPlay, then this brand takes into account the preferences of its Indian patrons, offering them an impressive set of legal payment tools for transferring funds:

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

PayPal;

IMPS;

Axis Bank;

State Bank of India;

Yes Bank;

AstroPay.

The minimum deposit amount is 500 Rs. Operations to replenish the balance take from 0 to 2 hours, and withdrawals are carried out within 72 hours.

In recent years, the use of cryptocurrencies has become increasingly popular in the online gambling and betting industry. This payment method guarantees increased confidentiality, comfort and security of operations. The only drawback is the irreversibility of cryptocurrency transactions. This means that if you inattentively enter the wallet address, then send money to an unknown person, and you will not be able to return it. Unless he shows honesty, and he will return them to you himself.

There are also cryptocurrencies in the array of payment tools of FairPlay. The company accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Cardano for payments. The min/max limits when selecting these options are 1,000 and 8,000,000 Rs, respectively. The funds will be credited to your balance within 2 hours.

FairPlay Betting Offerings

We knew that FairPlay is one of the coolest online bookies in India, and during the analysis of its platform we were convinced of this. The company’s Sportsbook is clearly structured by category, which makes it easy to navigate them. The ability to pick the format for displaying odds, free statistics, and other handy features contribute to comfortable staking activities. Bets can be placed on events from 40+ disciplines:

Cricket;

Formula 1;

Boxing;

Badminton;

Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Rugby;

Golf;

Esports, etc.

According to the results of our analysis, Indian clients of FairPlay especially like to place bets in Live format. This is more exciting than placing cash predictions in a pre-match. The odds change dynamically and thanks to the possibility of placing a bet quickly, you have a chance to catch a large multiplier. It is worth noting that the bookie offers free viewing of live streams in HD quality to its regular customers. This will allow you to follow the development of events and make deliberate, low-risk bets.

Casino Games

In the conditions of rapid development of the industry, it is difficult to find a website that focuses only on betting or gambling services. Operators are trying to combine these two directions on their platforms, which has a positive impact on the influx of new customers and allows them to retain regular players.

FairPlay is a brand that follows trends and integrates them into its work. For this reason, its Indian clients can not only place bets, but also enjoy gambling amusements. The following top developers provided them for the firm’s ‘s collection:

NetEnt;

Microgaming;

Booongo;

Evolution;

Vivo Gaming;

Ezugi;

BetSoft;

iSoftBet;

Realtime Gaming;

Pocket Games Soft;

Aura;

SA Gaming, etc.

Indian users will be able to pick from online slots, table and card games, as well as titles with real dealers. In addition, the operator offers access to traditional Indian games: Teen Patti, Andar Bahar and others. All amusements are perfectly adapted to run on both desktop and handheld gadgets.

How to Get an Assistance

Customers of online casinos and bookies should be able to quickly solve their questions and difficulties in the process of using the services of the sites. If an operator saves on hiring experienced support agents or does not consider it necessary to work out user negativity at all, then it risks that players will start leaving its platform to competitors.

FairPlay is famous for its attentive approach to solving user issues. Support agents of the company work 24/7, and are accessible through these channels:

Live Chat;

Feedback form;

Email: support@fairplays.com.in;

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, WhatsApp.

In the process of analyzing the FairPlay platform, we checked the quality of the work of the firm’s support agents, and were satisfied with their professionalism and courtesy.

Final Touch

Completing our analysis of FairPlay services, we are ready to confirm that this is really an excellent choice for Indian bettors and gamblers. On the platform of this operator, they can hunt for large winnings in the most comfortable and safe conditions. And, importantly, it is absolutely legal.