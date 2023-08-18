Discover Why Parimatch is the Buzzword in the Betting World

About Parimatch (parimatch.pro.in) even people who have never placed sports or esports bets or played casino games have heard. If we talk about fans of staking and gambling activities from India, then the platform of this operator is one of their preferred destinations. The brand’s reputation, the legality of its activities, the high quality of offerings and attentive service have made thousands of players fall in love with it. If you want to know more, then read our manual.

Legality of Services

The aspect to start with is the legality of the Parimatch activity. The company complies with the local laws of India, and also has an active license from Curacao eGaming Authority, with number #5536/JAZ.

Also, the legality and fairness of the operator is confirmed by its cooperation with the leading developers of iGaming content and the use of only verified payment tools on the platform for transactions. Given that the site is securely defended by data encryption technologies, antivirus and firewalls, Indian punters have nothing to fear if they want to become regular clients of the firm.

Secure Transactions

One of the most crucial aspects of the activity of any online bookie and casino is to provide opportunities for transactions on its platform. These should be legal services that allow punters to comfortably and safely transfer funds to and from their balance.

Parimatch India, as one of the leaders of the local market, as well as a modern operator, offers its customers this spectacular stock of payment tools:

UPI Transfer;

UPI QR;

Astropay;

Netbanking;

Skrill;

Neteller;

IMPS;

PhonePe Direct;

Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

Tether TRC-20;

Ethereum;

Bitcoin Cash;

Binance Pay.

According to the gold standards of the industry, Parimatch India provides almost instant replenishment of the balance. The withdrawal rate depends on the selected option and the amount that the player wants to receive. The rupee is one of the key currencies used for transactions on the platform, so Indian punters don’t have to think about converting.

Betting Offerings

In the Indian online betting market, punters can find many renowned operators, but few of them can compete with Parimatch. This brand has earned fame as one of the leaders of the industry, thanks to the use of modern technologies, high quality services and a top Sportsbook.

The company’s Indian clients have the opportunity to place bets on events from 25+ sports and 8 esports disciplines:

Football;

Basketball;

UFC;

Badminton;

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Table tennis;

Dota 2;

CS:GO;

LoL, etc.

There are many handy features in the Sportsbook of Parimatch India: from the analytics center to Top Parlay. This is an original feature of the company, which allows players to combine several multiple selections into one bet and, thereby, significantly increase the size of the potential winnings.

Gambling Offerings

In the status of a top, modern operator, Parimatch provides both staking and gambling services on the same platform. Due to this, the company’s customer base is constantly increasing, and there are no prerequisites for changing this positive trend for it.

Parimatch partners include 100+ licensed studios. At the time of preparation of our analysis, there were over 9,000 titles in the compilation of the company’s games. They were divided into four main cells:

Slots;

Parimatch Live Casino;

Instant games;

TV Games.

Each of these cells has its own subcategories. Say, in slots these are Megaways, Jackpot, Exclusive and others. It is worth noting that most amusements are allowed to launch not only in paid mode, but also in demo modification.

Mobile Availability

Modern online bookies and gambling operators should provide customers with the opportunity to utilize their services using pocket gadgets. This is an industry trend that has already had an impact on its development. And this should not be surprising, given the acceleration of modern life and the dominant popularity of smartphones among other high-tech devices.

Parimatch confirms its status as a premium betting/gambling operator, including due to the availability of its services on pocket gadgets. For these purposes, the company offers a mobile version of the platform and free apps for Android/iOS:

Website. Any browser will open it. You do not need to download and install additional files. All you need is a reliable Internet connection. The design and interface of the mobile portal are identical to the desktop. You can use the same authorization data to gain access to a private cabinet;

Applications. Parimatch India has software for Android and iOS gadgets. It is distributed on free terms. Links to direct app downloads are provided on the company’s mobile platform. Pay attention to the availability of technical requirements when preparing for their receipt.

Regardless of which option you decide to use, you are provided with the opportunity to place bets, play games and activate bonuses at any time of the day, wherever you are.

Top-Notch Support

Parimatch understands the importance of providing timely support to users, so the work of its customer care agents is established 24/7/365. Each of them is a professional with extensive experience in the industry. Indians can reach the consultants in these ways:

Live Chat;

Email: support@parimatch.in;

Social Media: Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter.

We recommend Indian users to pick Live Chat if you need the fastest possible response. But in any case, you are guaranteed high-quality and polite help.

Final Verdict

Our scrupulous analysis of the activities and offerings of Parimatch allowed us to understand why the platform of this operator is the preferred destination for thousands of Indian punters. If you are looking for a portal for comfortable and safe betting and gambling activities, you are unlikely to find something better. You are guaranteed high-quality service, a wide range of services and many chances to win big.