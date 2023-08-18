2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #24, UNLV QB Doug Brumfield

The young Rebels quarterback is a big reason why UNLV has raised their expectations for the 2023 season.

A rising star on the Las Vegas Strip.

Everyone knows that Las Vegas is famed for its artist residencies, but what may be less well known is that the UNLV Rebels have established a worthwhile residency of their own at Allegiant Stadium over the past couple of seasons.

That’s because quarterback Doug Brumfield has firmly established himself as one of the program’s best players of recent memory in his first two years at the helm. The young lefty started two games in 2021 before injuries curtailed that season and he started ten more in 2022 while again battling minor ailments throughout the year, but he earned an all-Mountain West honorable mention after completing 64.6% of his 254 pass attempts for 1,898 yards and ten touchdowns against a 2% interception rate. He remained dangerous with his legs, too, adding 261 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to his resume.

If he can stay healthy, there’s little doubt that he can be the engine which makes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s attack move down the field. And if that happens, Aerosmith and Celine Dion will definitely have some competition on Saturday nights this fall.