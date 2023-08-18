2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #23, San Jose State WR Justin Lockhart

After serving as a complementary piece over the past few years, the Spartans pass catcher is ready for his own star turn.

Yet another star San Jose State wide receiver.

From Chandler Jones and Tyler Winston to Tre Walker and Elijah Cooks, the San Jose State Spartans have done pretty well for themselves in developing wide receiver talent throughout their tenure in the Mountain West. The latest athlete to take on the WR1 moniker is Justin Lockhart, the next entrant on our annual countdown of Mountain West football’s top performers.

The Los Angeles native first played for three years with Nevada and posted 67 receptions for 744 yards and four touchdowns in part-time duty before transferring to San Jose State before the 2022 season. Playing alongside Cooks last fall, Lockhart set career bests with 36 catches and 578 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, he also finished the year as one of just four Mountain West pass catchers with at least ten contested catch targets and a contested catch rate of 50% or more.

Now that Cooks is in the NFL, there’s every expectation that Lockhart is set to have a breakout season of his own. For a Spartans team ready to prove their 2020 championship run was no fluke, it’ll be perfect timing if it happens.