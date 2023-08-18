2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #22, Boise State OT Cade Beresford

The Broncos offensive tackle is the highest-ranked offensive lineman on this year’s list of the Mountain West’s best.

A pillar at right tackle.

Boise State football’s midseason turnaround can be credited to a number of different stakeholders, but improvement along the offensive line was one big reason and the next player on our annual countdown of the Mountain West’s top athletes figures to be the foundation for making sure that rebound has staying power.

Beresford transferred to Boise State from Washington State, where he’d started as an offensive guard for eight games in 2021, and was installed at right tackle to bookend John Ojukwu. Like the rest of the offense, it took some time for him to find his footing but he finished 2022 with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 69.5, which ranked sixth among Mountain West tackles with at least 200 snaps, and allowed three sacks in a total of 411 pass-blocking reps.

Even with Ojukwu gone, Beresford is already set to keep his job at right tackle for the reloading Broncos as a super senior. With typically expectations ahead, the 6-foot-7, 308-pound Woodinville, Washington native will be central to meeting them.