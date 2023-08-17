Mountain West Football: 20 Named To Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year Watch List

The Polynesian community is well-represented by the Mountain West this season.

Plenty of Polynesian stars to keep an eye on.

Watch list season rolled on today with the reveal of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s Player of the Year Award roll call. The award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding player of Polynesian ancestry, features 20 athletes from the Mountain West among 85 athletes altogether.

As you might expect, the Hawaii Warriors lead the way among Mountain West teams with six selections, though nine teams in the conference landed at least one player on this watch list. Offensive linemen are also well-represented in the conference’s cohort with eight overall selections including Fresno State’s Mose Vavao, who was also named to the official preseason all-Mountain West team last month.

The biggest names from the Mountain West include Boise State running back George Holani, who ran for 1,157 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns last season, and San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who set career highs with 3,251 passing yards and 32 combined touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Here is the complete list of watch list honorees:

Falepule Alo, OL, Utah State

Tupu Alualu, DL, San Diego State

Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State

George Holani, RB, Boise State

Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, DL, Hawaii

Keleki Latu, TE, Nevada

Hale Motu’apuaka, DL, Utah State

Sergio Muasau, OL, Hawaii

Jonah Panoke, WR, Hawaii

Noa Pola-Gates, DB, New Mexico

Shae Suiaunoa, LB, Wyoming

MJ Tafisi, LB, Utah State

Marist Talavou, OL, San Jose State

Eliki Tanuvasa, OL, Hawaii

Soane Toia, DL, San Jose State

John Tuitupou, DL, Hawaii

Nofoafia Tulafono, OL, Wyoming

Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli, OL, San Diego State

Solo Vaipulu, OL, Hawaii

Mose Vavao, OL, Fresno State

Last year’s Polynesian Player of the Year winner was USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu.