How Many Ranked Teams Will The Mountain West Play?

Air Force

August 17, 2023

What teams have the toughest schedule.

Who plays the most ranked teams?

The college football season is just around the corner and that means the AP and Coaches Poll are out.

An exercise we do every year is to see what Mountain West teams face ranked teams or teams receiving votes. Five is the maximum for ranked and/or opponents receiving votes.

Air Force — San Diego State (RV), Boise State (RV)

Boise State — Washington (10), San Diego State (RV), Air Force (RV), Fresno State (RV), Memphis (RV)

Colorado State — Washington State (RV), Boise State (RV), San Diego State (RV), Air Force (RV)

Fresno State — San Diego State (RV), Boise State (RV)

Hawaii — Oregon (15), San Diego State (RV), Air Force (RV)

Nevada — USC (6), Kansas (RV), San Diego State (RV), Fresno State (RV)

New Mexico — Texas A&M (23), Boise State (RV), Fresno State (RV)

San Diego State — UCLA (RV), Oregon State (18), Boise State (RV), Air Force (RV), Fresno State (RV)

San Jose State — San Diego State (RV), USC (6), Boise State (RV), Air Force (RV), Fresno State (RV)

UNLV — Michigan (2), Fresno State (RV), Air Force (RV)

Utah State — Iowa (25), Air Force (RV), Boise State (RV), Fresno State (RV), San Diego State (RV)

Wyoming — Texas Tech (24), Texas (11), Fresno State (RV), Air Force (RV)

