2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #32, San Diego State LB Cooper McDonald

The First Aztec defender is on the list.

The next great SDSU linebacker?

No. 32 on our Mountain West Wire top 50 players for the 2023 season comes from San Diego State with linebacker Cooper McDonald.

McDonald is two years removed from playing at Washington and in his first year in San Diego he had a pair of sacks and five tackles for a loss and also recorded a pair of fumbles.

That performance from last year was good enough to earn second-team honors from our staff in the preseason. San Diego State always has stars at the linebacker positions, plus others, so it would not surprise anyone if McDonald has a breakout year.

The linebacker group in the Mountain West is really good so cracking the first team at the end of the year by the media will be tough. McDonald has the signs to being the next great San Diego State defender.