2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #30, San Diego State K/P Jack Browning

The Aztecs specialist proved capable of doing multiple things on special teams with aplomb.

Browning is the man.

San Diego State has had plenty of great special teams with kicking and returning the pass few years. The latest dude is Jack Browning, who not only punts but kicks field goals, as well, like his predecessor Matt Araiza.

That dual-threat option puts Browning at No. 30 in our Mountain West Wire top 50 players for the 2023 season.

Browning was named to our all-Mountian West first-team, preseason special teams player of the year by the media and our staff as well. Yeah, he is good.

Punting stats:

68 Punts for 3,135 Yards (46.1 Avg) 28 Inside the 20 vs. only 4 TBs 21 Punts of 50+ Yards

Kicking stats

20/25 on FGs Long of 52 30/30 on XPs 59 Kickoffs for 3,784 Yards (64.1 Avg)

Expect a lot from Browning and a key weapon for flipping the fields and scoring points if the Aztecs offense stalls.