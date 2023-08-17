2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #29, Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem

The Colorado State cornerback is the third Rams defensive back on this year’s countdown of Mountain West football’s best performers.

A transfer portal gem.

The Colorado State Rams didn’t get the results they hoped for in their first season under head coach Jay Norvell, but it wasn’t without individual success stories. Identifying a top-notch cornerback is just one such example, but Chigozie Anusiem earned his keep and his spot on this year’s countdown of Mountain West football’s top athletes.

Anusiem transferred to Colorado State from Cal but didn’t need much time at all to establish himself as a reliable piece in the secondary. He started all 12 games in his first year with the Rams, making 36 total tackles while breaking up a team-high nine passes, allowing only 22 receptions in 47 targets. According to Pro Football Focus, his 80.0 overall grade was the fifth-best mark among all Mountain West cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps in 2022.