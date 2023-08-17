2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #28, Fresno State QB Mikey Keene

The UCF transfer arrives in Fresno with a strong enough track record to warrant a spot on our annual countdown of the Mountain West’s best.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

The next great Bulldogs QB?

During Jeff Tedford’s run as head coach at Fresno State, he’s had a knack for getting the most out of transfer portal quarterbacks, Marcus McMaryion and Jake Haener, who never quite got their chance in the Power 5. In 2023, however, one of the options at his disposal has actually had quite a bit of success already as a Group of 5 signal-caller, which is why Mikey Keene is the rare transfer to land on our countdown of Mountain West football’s top perfomers.

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Keene spent two years at UCF serving as a backup, first to Dillon Gabriel in 2021 and then to John Rhys Plumlee in 2022. He got plenty of opportunity to see the field in both seasons, however, and acquitted himself well: He played in 15 games altogether for the Knights before taking a redshirt last fall, but he racked up a 8-3 record as a starter and arrives at Fresno State with a career completion rate of 65.6% on 355 attempts, throwing for 2,377 yards and 23 touchdowns against a 2% interception rate.

While the Bulldogs haven’t yet named their starter for 2023, there’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Keene all offseason and, should he get the nod, there’s every reason to think he can be as productive as his predecessors have been under Tedford.