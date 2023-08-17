2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #27, Utah State QB Cooper Legas

The Aggies quarterback flashed upside throughout 2022 and earns a spot on our countdown of Mountain West football’s best headed into 2023.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

Greater consistency is the name of the game.

Every backup quarterback responds differently when thrust into action, but one thing that Utah State’s Cooper Legas has going for him is the reality he’s twice been called to action and answered the bell.

After stepping in for an injured Logan Bonner during the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Legas found himself in the same position early in 2022 and would finish the year having made eight starts for the Aggies. His 61.1% completion rate ranked third among qualifying Mountain West quarterbacks and he’d rack up 1,499 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against a 4.5% interception rate. He also contributed here and there with his legs, adding 303 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Heading into 2023, there is no question who will lead the Aggies offense, so Legas is a significant reason why Utah State expects to bounce back and compete for another Mountain West championship.