2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #26, Wyoming DT Jordan Bertagnole

The big Cowboys defensive tackle has been underappreciated, but no longer.

Too good to be ignored.

Sometimes it can take a little while for quality players to get the credit owed to them. That’s almost certainly the case for Wyoming’s Jordan Bertagnole, who’s quietly been productive for the past three seasons and lands on our list of Mountain West football’s top performers for the first time.

Bertagnole began his Cowboys career with four starts and six total appearances during the 2020 season and he’s steadily improved year after year, 2022 marking his best overall campaign to date. Despite missing two games to injury, he collected 51 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 11 contests, forcing two fumbles for good measure. Pro Football Focus also credited him with 25 stops on 601 total snaps, good enough to rank in a tie for fourth among all Mountain West defensive tackles last fall.

He’s not the only Cowboys star in the trenches headed into 2023, but Bertagnole should continue to be no fun at all for opposing centers and guards to block.