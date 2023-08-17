2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #25, New Mexico CB Donte Martin

The veteran Lobos cornerback remains one of the best at the position anywhere in the Mountain West.

An oldie by this point, but still a goodie.

New Mexico football hasn’t quite been able to turn the corner under head coach Danny Gonzales, but one big reason why they might finally be able to do so is back to lead the way once more.

Despite missing three games with an injury, cornerback Donte Martin was as reliable as ever in nine starts, making 28 total tackles while breaking up six passes and recording one interception. According to Pro Football Focus, he also posted a career-best 74.0 overall grade and, for his career, has allowed a reception on 50.8% of targets.

For a defense with a great deal of upheaval in the secondary, Martin will be a mainstay for the Lobos one last time.