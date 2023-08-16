2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #38, Nevada K Brandon Talton

The Wolf Pack’s record-breaking kicker lands on our list of the Mountain West’s best once again.

Rewriting the record books for another year.

It isn’t easy for a kicker to make the cut on our annual countdown of Mountain West football’s top performers, but Nevada’s Brandon Talton has reached a rare level of productivity in his four seasons with the Wolf Pack and is more than worthy of landing on our list for the second time.

Talton wasn’t totally healthy in 2022 as a collarbone injury sidelined him for roughly half the season, but he was as reliable as ever when available. He finished the year 10-of-12 on field goal opportunities and 15-of-15 on extra points, setting a Mountain West record in the process with 68 career field goals made.

Already a three-time Lou Groza semifinalist, Talton enters 2023 with a chance to end his Wolf Pack career as the program’s all-time leading scorer, so watching him chase history should be on every fan’s radar throughout the fall.