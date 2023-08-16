2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #37, Boise State K Jonah Dalmas

One of the nation’s most accurate kickers was an easy pick to land on our countdown of Mountain West football’s best performers.

Always true on the blue.

Kicking a field goal is, in fact, a very difficult thing to do. However, for three years in a row now, Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas has made it look like the most natural thing in the world for an athlete to do, which is why he lands on this year’s list of the Mountain West’s top players.

2022 marked the second straight season that Dalmas got tabbed as a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, and with good reason: He finished 23-of-27 on field goal tries, including four different games where he connected on at least three. He also led the Mountain West for the second year in a row with 118 total points scored, earning an all-conference honorable mention.

In 2023, though, Dalmas could make history. He enters the fall with a career field goal success rate of 88.9%, good enough to rank 4th among all FBS kickers, and could match or exceed Wake Forest’s Nick Sciba, who finished his career at 89.9%, with one more season of accuracy.