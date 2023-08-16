2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #35, Brennon Scott, LB, UNLV

The Rebels defender could remain dangerous despite missing 2022 with injury, which is why he’s back on our list of the Mountain West’s best.

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss and @MWCwire

The key for the UNLV defense?

The No. 35 player on out top 50 countdown of best Mountain West players is UNLV linebacker Brennan Scott at No. 35. Scott did not play all of last year due to a torn ACL he suffered in the spring of 2022.

Last year, Scott made our top 50 list at No. 30 and that was before the severity of his injury was known. Perhaps his ranking this year could look silly if he takes a big leap as expected last season.

Going into the 2022 campaign, he was expected to be a playmaker for the Rebels, but that went on hold until 2023. Having more than a year to recover from a serious knee injury, Scott should be back 100% and help lead this defense this fall.

In 2021, he saw action in ten games and was extremely productive when looking at the amount of snaps he played. Of his 35 tackles, ten were for a loss and four were sacks.

That production isn’t likely going to be linear if he doubles his production and gets to 70 tackles.

What is really going for him is that Barry Odom is a defensive coach and he brought over from Arkansas up-and-coming linebackers coach Mike Scherer to be the defensive coordinator.

This type of coaching is something that could help elevate Scott’s game and the UNLV defense as a whole to be improved and compete for a bowl game in 2023.