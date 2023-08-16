2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #34, San Jose State S Tre Jenkins

Jenkins is an elite defensive back.

A Spartan key defender

San Jose State has been known to be a good defensive presence and the next in line to be really good is Spartan safety Tre Jenkins. He comes in at No. 34 in our Mountain West Wire Top 50.

Jenkins has four career interceptions with 20 pass breakups for the Spartans, including being a key player to that 2020 Mountain West title team.

Jenkins made our third-team all-conference selection this preseason, but he has a chance to be a fringe all-Mountain West selection by season’s end. He’s had a knack for showing up in big games, including an interception in a near upset over Auburn last year. Jenkins will have a chance to make a name for himself by playing top 25 teams in USC and Oregon State, plus Fresno State and Boise State who will be passing the ball a lot in 2023.

Perform well in those games and this pick of Jenkins being No. 34 is going to look silly.

Tre Jenkins is ABSOLUTELY a dude to watch this fall — be sure he's on your watchlistpic.twitter.com/aAWSwf9Vne — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) July 16, 2023