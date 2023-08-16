2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #33, Colorado State WR Justus Ross-Simmons

The young Colorado State wide receiver might be on the verge of a big breakout after a promising freshman year.

Plenty of potential.

2022 proved to be a challenging year for Colorado State football, but the Rams identified at least part of the foundation for the future on both sides of the ball, anyway, including an up-and-coming star who could have big things ahead in 2023.

Justus Ross-Simmons committed to CSU as a three-star prospect out of Inglewood High in southern California and found his way onto the field almost immediately as a true freshman, making ten starts. Though he needed some time to find his footing, Ross-Simmons started to demonstrate why he was so highly regarded by season’s end, catching at least three passes in five of the team’s last six games while averaging 19.8 yards per catch in that stretch. On the whole, he finished 2022 with 26 catches for 424 yards and three touchdowns, dropping just one pass in 44 targets for good measure.

Alongside others like Tory Horton and Clay Millen, Ross-Simmons figures to play a key role in the Rams’ planned surge for 2023. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds on the current roster, he’ll almost certainly be hard to miss on Saturdays this fall.