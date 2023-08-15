PODCAST: 2023 Nevada Football Preview

Year 2 will be rough for Ken Wilson

Just a few wins seems likely

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the upcoming Nevada Wolf Pack season which is Ken Wilson’s second year in Reno. There is a lot of work that needs to be done with so many key players on both sides of the ball moving on.

The transfer portal is here to help keep things improving at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and linebackers. However, this year could be rough.

