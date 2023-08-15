How to Manage Risk in Online Sports Betting

Sports betting can have a huge risk as any team can lose, which can have a significant impact if you had a huge wager on a strong favorite. But one thing we all like about it is that it allows us to connect with the sport we love and take the excitement even higher. Fortunately, it’s possible to keep the fun going and even give yourself a chance at winning big. But to do this, you need to manage the huge risk involved in sports betting.

Today, we'll look at various ways how you can do that. The article is based on our interview with sports and online casino expert Bernard Maumo.

Understand the Sports Betting Risk

In sports betting, the risk is usually reflected in the odds. For example, if you get high odds, then a certain event is less likely to occur and vice versa. However, Maumo says, “It’s important to understand that there are lots of other factors that influence sports outcomes apart from the strength of each team playing.” Some of these are player injuries, fatigue, weather conditions, and even sheer luck. Team dynamics are also a huge factor as the strategies of a team may not work well against a particular opponent.

If you understand the risks involved well, you will avoid just going by the odds and even be able to select bet types that have a lower level of risk.

Do Proper Research & Analysis

Given the above, it only makes sense to say that the best way to enhance your chances in sports betting is to do proper research and analysis. Maumo says, “Making an informed decision in sports betting is all about researching and analyzing information on the various teams, the available key players, the tactics, histories, and such like. If you analyze this information well, the risks and rewards involved will become much clearer.”

To do this, you can read sports news, statistical databases, and websites that already analyze upcoming games. You can also join online communities and forums and see what other sports betting fans are saying.

Spread Your Bets Wisely

Investors always talk about diversifying their portfolios, and this also applies to sports betting. According to Maumo, using it properly will add a layer of stability and resilience to your betting strategy. To minimize risk, don't just rely on the traditional point spread and moneyline bets. Online sportsbooks and casinos allow users to explore new markets, such as over/under (total) bets and prop bets. You can also experiment with new sports or leagues.

But while at it, it’s advisable that you use different bet sizes for different bets. If a particular bet has a high level of risk, then it would be wise to use a small bet, and vice versa. You can also try to balance the number of lower-risk and high-risk bets you place.

Manage your Bankroll Efficiently

You wouldn’t be managing risk if you didn’t use your money wisely. According to Maumo, you will need to be in control of your money if you want to make consistent profits or even be in a position of betting for a long time without getting into financial issues. There are many ways you can do this, one of them being setting clear limits of the amount you can use within a certain period, say a week.

To make it possible to stretch your bankroll, you can have a fixed amount or percentage of the bankroll that you place at each bet. You can also have two of them that you can use for high-risk and low-risk bets. When your bankroll begins growing, you can opt for the percentage method, as it will allow you to safely make your wagers bigger.

To ensure that you maintain discipline, avoid making emotional decisions at all costs. Don’t fall into the trap of chasing losses, either.