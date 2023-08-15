2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 43 Henry Blackburn, S, CSU

Defense takes the stage today

Rams have an elite DB

Coming in at #43 in the Mountain West Wire top 50 is Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn.

Among the players on this year’s list thus far, Blackburn’s ascension may come as a surprise if you didn’t pay attention to how productive he was for the Rams in 2022. After a 2021 season in which injuries limited him to seven games and five starts, a 2022 campaign in which he picked up 53 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, and an interception marked his best year yet in Fort Collins.

Last season also marked the third straight year in which Blackburn improved his overall Pro Football Focus, as his 79.4 mark ranked third among CSU defenders and fourth among all Mountain West safeties who played at least 100 snaps. If the Rams make good on the improvement that the green and gold faithful expect this fall, expect that Blackburn will be a big reason for it.