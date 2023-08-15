2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #42, Boise State WR Stefan Cobbs

The veteran Broncos wide receiver lands on our list of Mountain West football’s top performers for the first time.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

Saving the best for last?

The Boise State Broncos are typically well represented on our annual countdown of the Mountain West’s best and this year’s iteration is no different, beginning with wide receiver Stefan Cobbs.

2022 marked Cobbs’s second full year as a starter and. though he was slowed by injuries late in the season, he managed to make 11 starts and finished the season with 29 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. His return as a super senior for 2023 could prove to be critical, especially since fellow pass catcher Latrell Caples is already out for the season with a leg injury, so don’t be shocked if Cobbs goes out on a high note while contributing from outside and the slot in the process.