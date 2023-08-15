2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #40, Hawaii RB Tylan Hines

One of the most explosive runners anywhere in the Mountain West, the Warriors running back earns a spot on this year’s countdown.

Blink and you’ll probably miss him.

Hawaii football is commonly associated with the pass-heavy run-and-shoot offense, but even that attack sometimes doesn’t work as effectively without a reliable running game to act as a counterbalance. Thankfully, the Warriors might have the most explosive player anywhere in the Mountain West this fall with Tylan Hines, who debuts here on our annual countdown of Mountain West football’s best for the first time.

Originally an Air Force commit, Hines transferred to Hawaii ahead of the 2022 season and though he spent last year as a backup to Dedrick Parson, he made the most of every opportunity given to him. Though he had just 83 attempts, Hines ranked 14th in the conference with 634 rushing yards while his 7.64 yards per carry ranked second. According to Pro Football Focus, he also forced 33 missed tackles and had 18 carries of ten or more yards while his 84.6 overall grade ranks third among Mountain West running backs returning for 2023.

If you’re looking for reasons to stay up late and watch the Warriors deep into the night, Hines is going to be a lot of fun to watch.