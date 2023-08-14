Mountain West Football: Two Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Two QBs represent the Mountain West

Who’s the best gunslinger?

We continue our look at Mountain West athletes named to preseason watch lists. Last Tuesday, the Davey O’Brien award released their preseason watch list for 2023. Just as in 2022, only two Mountain West quarterbacks made the cut for the award given annualy to the nation’s best quarterback.

Presenting the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list. We are ready for some football! #DaveyQBs Full release: https://t.co/18uGFqZ8Xc pic.twitter.com/XWW6oroPwQ — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) August 8, 2023

Boise State’s Taylen Green and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro make their second watch list of the season. Both quarterbacks had previously been named to the Maxwell Award watch list. Cordeiro and Green are competing for top honors in the Mountain West this season.

Cordeiro had the advantage in 2022 in yards (3,250 to 2,042), passing touchdowns (23 to 14), and quarterback rating (139.9 to 137.2). Green was sacked less (6-42), had a better completion percentage (61.3 to 60.8) and was the better rusher (586 yards, 10 TDs to 265 yards, 9 TDs [caveat here is CFB counts sacks towards rushing yards]).

Last year’s Davey O’Brien Award winner was TCU’s Max Duggan.